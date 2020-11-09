Eligible organizations can apply for nearly $300,000 in early childhood education grants through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The application process is available to institutions in Cambria and Somerset counties, a release from the foundation said.
These grants will help ensure children in those areas are "ready for kindergarten and literate by third grade."
"We are honored to be able to continue this important initiative," associate Director Angie Berzonski said in the release.
"Studies have shown that access to quality early childhood education has a multi-generational impact: Not only are children with access to it more likely to finish high school, attend college and avoid criminal justice intervention, but so are their children. Well-trained and adequately paid educators are another critical component in accomplishing this goal."
The education committee at the foundation will look for projects that incentivize early childhood education staff and support their professional needs and improve resources, such as equipment and facilities.
That group will also be on the lookout for projects that provide tuition assistance to families who don't qualify for already available subsidized programs.
If an education organization is awarded one of these grants, the funds can be used for the remaining portion of the 2020-21 school year or programs can be designed for use through the following academic year.
According to the release, applicants must have an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) status or work with an organization that does, serve Cambria and/or Somerset counties and have at least a STAR 2 rating through Keystone STARS Program or show how their request will move their facility to a STAR 3.
For more information and to apply, interested organizations can visit www.cfalleghenies.org/grants.
The deadline for online applications is Dec. 11 and grant announcements are expected to be made by the end of the year.
Donations to this program can also be made by visiting www.cfalleghenies.org/ECE
