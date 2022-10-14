JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A historic donation to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will aid one of the region’s youngest demographics and one of the region’s biggest needs, foundation officials said Friday.
The foundation’s Early Childhood Education fund was one of two funds that will split an anonymous $14.5 million gift.
That will allow the nonprofit to multiply its efforts to make “critical” pre-kindergarten education more accessible, foundation President Mike Kane said.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has worked for 32 years to invest in the community through the development and growth of homegrown funds, often supporting projects that benefit Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Bedford counties or address issues affecting those counties.
But this is the first time in its history that a single $14.5 million donation was received – in this case, anonymously, CFA officials said.
In response to a shortage of early education centers, staff and available space for children ready to learn, the Early Childhood Education fund was created in 2019.
“It means more children will have access to life-changing early childhood education and care, and it means we can continue to invest in improvements that are breathing new life into our community,” Kane said of a fund that has doled out $1.5 million in support over the past few years.
The other CFA fund that will be backed by the donation is the Community Initiatives Fund.
Kane said the programs supported by the funds have “transformational potential.”
“And this support will significantly aid in the Community Foundation being able to invest in that potential,” Kane said.
‘Better outcomes’
Leah Spangler, CEO of The Learning Lamp, applauded the news Friday, saying that it can have a lasting impact.
“Ninety percent of brain development occurs between birth and age 5 – and research shows that, when we invest in our very young children, they have better outcomes,” Spangler said.
The Learning Lamp is one of a number of nonprofits that operate licensed early education centers in the region.
Spangler described the anonymous award to the foundation as “remarkable” – and necessary.
Studies have shown that access to quality early childhood education has a multi-generational impact. Children who go through the programs are more likely to finish high school, maintain full-time jobs, attend college and avoid the criminal justice system – as are their future children.
Yet funding for early education programs is in high demand and hard to find, Spangler said. In an industry where centers often operate on razor-thin margins and lose staff to higher-paying jobs, Pennsylvania has seen facilities shuttered in recent years, despite an increased demand for the services.
“We need to do a better job of investing in our smallest citizens,” Spangler said.
Community initiatives
In a release to media, CFA officials said the Community Initiatives Fund also will benefit from the anonymous donation.
Over the past several years, that fund has invested in local efforts to reduce blight in Cambria and Somerset counties, support revitalization efforts in Johnstown and Somerset and expand the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area at the Quemahoning Reservoir, among other projects.
Dozens of projects from across the region receive shares of $1 million or more in annual support through that fund each year, and the new influx will allow it to be sustained and to grow, officials said.
“Because these funds are to be endowed, the earnings from them will provide a permanent resource for our community,” Kane said.
Organizations will be able to apply for grant support through the funds.
The foundation will provide information for upcoming grant rounds for both initiatives at a future date, officials said.
