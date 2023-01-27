JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has announced that the next round of early childhood education fund grant applications will open Friday.
These opportunities provide direct support to projects and programs to improve children’s education, social needs and health.
The three areas to apply include projects that improve facilities, technology, curriculum and equipment; those that incentivize early childhood education staff and support their professional development needs, such as continuing education credits; and projects to provide support services for families regarding scholarships, tuition and transportation.
Applicants must be a state-licensed early childcare provider with a tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3), a governmental entity or a church.
If an organization does not have a tax-exempt status, it needs to work with a group that does.
The deadline for applications is March 3, and projects that include strong components for parents and guardians engagement and/or have a focus on building relationships with families will be prioritized.
For more information, contact Angie Berzonski at aberzonski@cfalleghenies.org or visit cfalleghenies.org/our-grantmaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.