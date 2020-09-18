The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced it is investing more than $1.3 million to make a change in Cambria and Somerset County communities.
The new funding is provided through the Foundation’s Community Initiatives Grant. This year’s Community Initiatives Grants will support 23 projects in Cambria and Somerset.
The focus of the fund is economic and community development, which entails blight remediation, expanded recreation opportunities and more.
Over the past two years, the Foundation provided grants to raze more than 100 blighted buildings.
Preserving historic buildings is equally important to drawing people to a town’s main street, said Somerset Inc. Executive Director Regina Coughenour.
The Foundation awarded Somerset Inc. $25,000 to be used for emergency preservation grants. One of the buildings that the funding will help restore is Somerset Galleries at 152 Main St., Somerset Borough.
Coughenour said Somerset Inc. has identified two other buildings that could also use some of the funding.
Bricks have fallen from the top Somerset Galleries building, constructed in the 1870s. Restoring it is a big job that could cost more than $20,000, Coughenour said, but the grant will help preserve the historic building.
“This is the county seat. We have had three major fires in Somerset’s history. We’ve already lost historic buildings to those events. There is value in preserving our buildings because that’s part of the appeal to come to town.”
In addition to preserving history, some of the grants are focused on the future – children.
FWA gym on Lincoln Street, Johnstown, serves an average of 50 to 100 children as a community center for fitness, arts and education, said Jeffrey Wilson, the gym’s program director.
With a grant of $10,000, Wilson is transforming a concrete area at the rear of the building into a “safe haven playground,” complete with mulch under swing sets and a full basketball court.
“This grant gave us an extension outdoors, to get children out in the fresh air where they can make noise and burn off energy,” Wilson said. “We know its tough under COVID-19, but even under state guidelines, it’s good to have kids outside.”
Some of the larger grants distributed by the Foundation were received by The Cambria Somerset Counties Conservancy and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
The Conservancy received a $135,000 grant to expand recreational facilities at the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area. The grant will allow for improvements including new RV sites with electric hook-ups, additional parking at the family rec area, two new cabins and expanded swim beach.
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority received $500,000 for blight reduction in five Johnstown neighborhoods.
“Change is happening now, all around us,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said. “The good work our donors have accomplished through the Community Initiatives Fund continues to make a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.