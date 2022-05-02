JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than $200,000 in funding for area groups was announced by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies during an event on Monday at Greater Johnstown High School.
“One privilege of being at the Community Foundation is getting to see where the needs are, but also getting to see where we can help,” CFA President Mike Kane said.
Most of the 63 grants provided to nonprofits in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties range from $1,000 to $5,000 for the spring awards.
Funding was provided to a variety of area organizations, from fire companies and educational groups to trail-builders and health clinics.
There was a total of $6,750 given to heritage efforts, $21,500 provided to arts and culture, $29,749 for education, $56,500 to community and economic development and $87,450 for health and human services.
Kane said the foundation asks what kind of difference can be made with this funding when considering applications.
Some of the larger awards were in excess of $6,000 or more and went to organizations such as Reimagine Everett for the theater project, mentoring at Flood City Boxing Academy or Portage Library Association for the electrical project.
One of the new awardees this year was the Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club, which will use the $5,000 to upgrade its 11 “Read, Return, Repeat” libraries around the City of Johnstown.
The students applied for the grant themselves.
“It’s really just awesome for me, as a longtime employee of the district, to see the support we give our students,” district Superintendent Amy Arcurio said at the event.
Kane said that the small grants, such as this, matter as much as the larger awards the foundation gives out, because they have just as positive of an affect on the community.
They also empower people, like the students, to get involved, he said.
Arcurio spoke of the skills the students learned by completing the grant process and how that may help them in their adult lives.
A complete grant list can be found at cfalleghenies.org/grants.
