First responders, church projects and other local charities were among 90 groups across three counties to receive a share in more than $300,000 in mini-grants Tuesday through the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.
The awards, given to 25 groups in Cambria County and 17 in Somerset County, were among mini-grants between $500 and $7,500 distributed to Indiana and Bedford counties as well by the foundation.
And projects addressing current economic hardships were among those given key support, CFA officials said.
“For the Fall 2022 grant round, with the price of everyday items on the rise and creating a hardship for so many, our Distribution Committee prioritized requests that addressed basic human needs,” said CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski.
She listed upgrades needed for the Interfaith Community Food Pantry in Nanty Glo, the Children and Youth Advisory Board in Bedford’s purchase of warm winter clothing for children and Somerset Salvation Army’s family heating cost support project among examples.
Others included an Indiana County shelter project, while Hosanna Industries received $7,500 to continue work rehabilitating homes owned by income-eligible Johnstown residents.
The Cambria County Backpack Project was also among the county’s highest-mini-grant recipients, with $7,500 received to continue that effort to provide weekend meals for needy students.
The Somerset County Walk of Hope Fund also received $7,500 in support.
Eight fire or EMS groups in Cambria and Somerset counties also received funds, as well as four libraries as well as park and landmark rehabilitation projects, among others.
