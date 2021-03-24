Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is inviting applications for projects that will help create a better future for Johnstown.
Eligible applicants for grants from CFA’s Community Initiatives Fund include nonprofits or government entities, and applicants must serve the Greater Johnstown region.
Projects should demonstrate broad-based collaboration.
Although there is not a maximum request threshold, those that provide a three-to-one financial match will be prioritized.
The deadline to apply is May 17.
Learn more at cfalleghenies.org/grants.
