Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is inviting applications for projects that will help create a better future for Johnstown.

Eligible applicants for grants from CFA’s Community Initiatives Fund include nonprofits or government entities, and applicants must serve the Greater Johnstown region.

Projects should demonstrate broad-based collaboration.

Although there is not a maximum request threshold, those that provide a three-to-one financial match will be prioritized.

The deadline to apply is May 17.

Learn more at cfalleghenies.org/grants.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you