EBENSBURG, Pa. – Longtime Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic has announced his bid for reelection.
Cernic, a Democrat, has held the position since 2004.
“The efforts that our office puts forward each and every day demonstrates our commitment to all the taxpayers and residents of Cambria County,” Cernic said. “As an elected public servant, I believe good management is good government , and we practice that each day.”
Cernic noted that accomplishments from his efforts to deliver for the taxpayers of Cambria County include working to make the county pension fund financially sound; taking steps with the commissioners to increase the bond rating from S&P for the county from junk bond to investment grade status, the highest rating in over 40 years, A- with a positive outlook; establishing a positive cash flow position from a negative cash flow position allowing the county to not need a tax anticipation note as in the past saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per year and giving advice and insight to the commissioners through the COVID-19 pandemic, and how to allocate the funds received.
“All of these decisions have led us to be able to reduce your county real estate tax by over $4.8 million over the past seven years. Once again good management is good government,” Cernic said.
“These efforts prove that leadership can accomplish great results. I have proved that leadership, not only at the county level, but throughout my career by leading other organizations achieving great results.”
Cernic is a businessman who previously served as a West Taylor Township supervisor, a member of the Greater Johnstown School Board and has served on other boards on the county including the county’s transit authority, the Johnstown Water Authority and was recently appointed to the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority.
He and his wife, Rosemarie, reside in Tanneryville and have two adult children.
