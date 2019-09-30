A brief ceremony scheduled to be held from 11:45 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 will officially mark the conclusion of repairs to the century-old clock atop the dome of the historic Somerset County Courthouse, according to organizers of the event.
The public ceremony is expected to be held on the steps of the courthouse, 111 E. Union St., Somerset, but will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather, Commissioner John P. “Pat” Terlingo said on Monday morning.
Terlingo said he and his fellow commissioners would like to thank the donors who contributed a total of $20,000 for the repairs. Each donor’s name has been engraved on a commemorative plaque that was recently installed at the courthouse, he added.
Due to neglect, the historic courthouse’s clock had not functioned for several years before the repairs were carried out over the summer by the Verdin Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Its chimes had been nonfunctional for even longer.
