Hickory Street Bridge will be renamed Carlton Lee Haselrig Bridge during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to attend and gather at the nearby Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
The event will include speeches and music.
Johnstown City Council approved renaming the bridge during its October meeting.
“It should be a great time,” said City Councilman Ricky Britt, who, along with Haselrig’s uncle, Bruce Haselrig, and Jim White, a former municipal official, led the effort to get the bridge renamed.
Haselrig – a Greater Johnstown High School graduate, six-time individual national wrestling champion at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers – died earlier this year at age 54.
“So many of us, including myself, took things for granted when he lived with how great of an athlete this guy was,” Britt said. “In my personal opinion, he’s probably the best that ever came out of Johnstown – all-around athlete.”
