A memorial service is scheduled to be held on Thursday to honor the memories of the West Taylor Township residents who died during the flood that devastated the Johnstown region on July 19-20, 1977.
It will take place beginning at 7 p.m. inside the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company building, 712 Cooper Ave. There will be speakers, music from The Moore Brothers, refreshments and photo displays.
“It’s very important to remember history and everything,” said Robert Martin, who is helping organize the event. “More, as days go by, it seems like you forget what was in the past. … To keep that memory, it’s always good to have that come back.”
The Cambria County commissioners are scheduled to attend.
“I think it’s important to remember something as the ’77 flood, the tragedy, and the lives that were lost and the destruction,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “It’s important to commemorate that and remember that to honor those who were lost in the tragedy.”
For more information, contact West Taylor Township at 814-539-5230.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor{.
