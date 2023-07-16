Mud and debris are swept from the steps of City Hall at Main and Market streets.
TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT FILE PHOTO
Stranded people and cars are shown on Horner St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, as flood water recedes into the nearby Stonycreek River.
Bob Donaldson/Tribune-Democrat
A group of children wade through receding flood water at the intersection of Locust St. and Market St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after an overnight flash flood.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
The Solomon Homes city public housing units, which fell victim to the raging waters of Solomon Run in Johnstown, PA., are shown Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A memorial service is scheduled to be held on Thursday to honor the memories of the West Taylor Township residents who died during the flood that devastated the Johnstown region on July 19-20, 1977.
It will take place beginning at 7 p.m. inside the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company building, 712 Cooper Ave. There will be speakers, music from The Moore Brothers, refreshments and photo displays.
A Stoystown Volunteer Fire Department vehicle navigates through receding flood water at the intersection of Main St. and Market St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
Flood debris covers McMillen St. in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
Water and debris from an overnight flash flood are shown settled in a low spot on Bedford St. in the Dale section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
A crew of young men sweep mud and water from the sidewalk in front of City Hall on Market St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after an overnight flash flood.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
An aerial view of Cooper Ave. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, shows the path of flood water downstream from the Tanneryville neighborhood, which took the brunt of the damage from the failed Laurel Run Reservoir.
Chuck Mamula/Tribune-Democrat
The intersection of Franklin St. and Locust St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after flash flood waters receded.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
Receding flood water flows down Fronhieser St. in the Dale section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Pete Vizza/Tribune Democrat
Stranded people and cars are shown on Horner St. in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, as flood water recedes into the nearby Stonycreek River.
Bob Donaldson/Tribune-Democrat
Mud, water and debris align Market St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after an overnight flash flood.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
A group of children wade through receding flood water at the intersection of Locust St. and Market St. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after an overnight flash flood.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
A boatload of flood survivors floats down the bottom portion of Menoher Blvd. in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977. The Franklin St. bridge is show at left, behind the former Sani-Dairy plant.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
Chunks of pavement line the bottom portion of Ohio St. at the intersection of Coleman Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after an overnight flash flood.
Bob Donaldson/Tribune-Donaldson
Ohio St. in the Moxham section of Johnstown, PA., resembles a waterway after an overnight flash flood, Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Bob Donaldson/Tribune-Democrat
Debris from an overnight flash flood cover Purse Ave. in the Walnut Grove section of Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Pete Vizza/Tribune Democrat
Checking the body of a deceased man after an explosion at Royal Plate and Glass on Washington St. in Johnstown, PA., after an overnight flash flood, Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
The Solomon Homes city public housing units, which fell victim to the raging waters of Solomon Run in Johnstown, PA., are shown Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
An overturned car is shown on Solomon St. in Johnstown,PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
A very swollen Stonycreek River upstream from the Franklin St. bridge in Johnstown,PA., is shown Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood. The water had receded several feet by the time the photo was taken.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
Debris left behind from an out-of-control Laurel Run in the Tanneryville section of Johnstown,PA., is shown Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Chuck Mamula/Tribune-Democrat
Debris left from a swollen Solomon Run in the Walnut Grove section of Johnstown,PA., is shown Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Pete Vizza/Tribune-Democrat
A US Army National Guard truck navigates Washington St. in front of the Public Safety Building in Johnstown,PA., Wednesday, July 20, 1977, after a severe overnight flash flood.
Merle Agnello/Tribune Democrat
Work begins repairing Graham Ave. in Windber, PA., a few days after a severe flash flood struck the region on Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
File/Tribune-Democrat
High water around FMC Corporation near Homer City, PA., is shown on Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Gene Fletcher
The bridge that connected Homer City, PA., with nearby Center Township, holds against raging flood waters Wednesday, July 20, 1977.
Gene Fletcher
PHOTO GALLERY: 1977 FLOOD
“It’s very important to remember history and everything,” said Robert Martin, who is helping organize the event. “More, as days go by, it seems like you forget what was in the past. … To keep that memory, it’s always good to have that come back.”
The Cambria County commissioners are scheduled to attend.
“I think it’s important to remember something as the ’77 flood, the tragedy, and the lives that were lost and the destruction,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “It’s important to commemorate that and remember that – to honor those who were lost in the tragedy.”
For more information, contact West Taylor Township at 814-539-5230.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
