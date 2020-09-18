An empty wooden chair and small table – with a white tablecloth, single rose, red ribbon, lemon slice, salt on a plate and inverted glass – were displayed next to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s Veterans Park on Friday morning.
All of the items, in different ways, were symbolic of missing POW/MIAs.
The display was part of the tribute to those men and women during the area’s fifth annual ceremony held as part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
“I think it symbolizes everything we have concerns about with the POWs and the MIAs,” said Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield. “It’s just there so that we have a reference point to use and say ‘Hey, this is how we’re not going to ever forget you. We’re going to have this table here.’ Something’s missing in our lives. Something’s missing in our lives. And by having it, especially the chair part of it there, it shows that there’s an emptiness. We want to recognize it.”
The ceremony honored the more than 80,000 United States service members still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
“It’s very important that we keep everybody alive and remember everybody that is still POWs and MIAs,” said Marlin Plymette, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 POW/MIA chairman.
The event included remarks from Patti Crew and Dianna Crew, the wife and daughter of James Crew, an Air Force major from Windber, who went missing in 1967 during the Vietnam War.
“It’s 2020 by calendar and by year, but, in my family, it’s still 1967 because the facts that happened through all those 50 years never changed the facts I had from 1967,” Patti Crew said.
“He is still missing in action. I’m not that naive to believe that he’s going to come walking in and say, ‘Hi, here I am.’ But I would like him to be brought back to the United States soil.”
Dianna Crew was only an infant when her father went missing, leaving her with only photos, mementos and secondhand stories.
“I live off of everybody else’s memories,” Dianna Crew said. “So, when Mom tells them, I hang on every word and I think to myself, even though I know it is absolutely impossible, I hang on every word because I think maybe it will strike something in my head and it will be my memory. I know that’s not possible.”
During the gathering, the Crews received the Edward Cernic Sr. Community Support Recognition Award for their contributions to the local veterans community. VCI also presented a Cernic Award to Richard Von Schlichten for his work with veterans and families in need throughout the community.
