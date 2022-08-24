JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For almost a half-century, 32 international flags, waving in the wind, have greeted visitors coming into downtown Johnstown on Route 56.
Over the years, though, flagpoles rusted, paint chipped, bushes overgrew and the storage shed fell into disrepair at the Johnstown International Flag Plaza that was dedicated on July 4, 1976 – the United States bicentennial – and rededicated following the 1977 flood.
But now, the park, located at the base of the Johnstown Inclined Plane, has been beautified again thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Johnstown, West End Lions Club and Johnstown Public Works Department. The groups fixed the poles, painted the railing by the Stonycreek River, renovated the stone building and planted new greenery.
The work has been done for a while, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, representatives of the organizations could not get together until Wednesday for a brief ceremony to show off the improvements.
“Groups like the Rotary and the Lions are important to the City of Johnstown, just in general, with all the different things that they do,” said Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Lions Club member. “But, today, we’re kind of celebrating all the flags that were put up here, taking care of this area, which is a central area for traffic coming through Johnstown, and just another piece of dressing up Johnstown a little bit for those coming through.”
West End Lions Club also installed a statue of a lion and lamb together.
“When you’re talking about a lion and a lamb, that’s a symbol of everybody coming together to do something,” Andrew Kasper, the club’s treasurer, said.
Flags of the United States, United Nations, Pennsylvania, Johnstown and Rotary Club are in the park.
But the main attraction is the 32 international flags in a straight line, representing nations with connections to Johnstown, ranging from Cameroon to Slovakia, Brazil to Norway, Thailand to Canada, Egypt to Ireland.
“I don’t think that you could tell me somebody that’s probably not represented in some way up there,” Rotary Club of Johnstown President Michelle Petrell said.
