Despite ongoing challenges in health care, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s operation remains strong, its top officer said Tuesday at the hospital’s annual public meeting.
“It is financially in a good place right now,” Memorial CEO Bill Caldwell said. “There are a lot of hospitals out there who are struggling. There are hospitals struggling to make their own payroll. We are not one of those. We are doing OK.”
Tuesday’s annual meeting was attended by a handful of hospital leaders, along with two employees of The Tribune-Democrat. There were no community representatives in the audience at Memorial’s Crossroads Cafe.
Caldwell recapped the hospital’s year from what he called a “high level” view, with emphasis on the Conemaugh Health System’s five guiding principles, as developed by its parent company Duke LifePoint Healthcare.
All of Conemaugh’s programs and initiatives step from the first guiding principle: Delivering high quality patient care, Caldwell said.
“I tell employees, health care starts with quality and patient safety,” he said. “That’s why it’s our first guiding principle. But to provide quality care, other things have to fall into place.”
Those other factors are included in the remaining four principles:
• Supporting physicians.
• Creating excellent workplaces.
• Taking a leadership role in the community
• Ensuring fiscal responsibility.
Physician recruitment remains a challenge, Caldwell said, noting that 28 physicians joined the staff during fiscal year 2018. He admitted, however, it is not an increase of 28 staff doctors because physicians have also moved away or retired.
Workforce morale and encouragement measures include offering career advancement opportunities, tuition reimbursement and special events.
Community involvement included such projects as a playground cleanup by emergency department staff.
“We have to be involved in the community when it comes to things like workforce development, economic development in the city and the county and development of the downtown,” Caldwll said. “There is a responsibility as the biggest employer to support the community beyond health care.”
Highlights of the hospital’s year included:
• Investing $43.8 million in capital improvements.
• Payroll totaling $229.7 million for 2,557 employees.
• Paid $8.3 million in taxes
• Provided $13.9 million in charity and uncompensated care.
• Made $161,365 in contributions to local causes and organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.