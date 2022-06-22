JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Children and Youth Services employees and their supporters will gather at noon Friday in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park in a bid to continue raising awareness of what they call a staffing crisis at the agency.
Alex Ciotti, business agent with Service Employees International Union Local 668, the union that represents Cambria County CYS employees, said that the agency currently has only 12 of the 36 caseworkers needed for full staffing, and two caseworkers will soon go on medical leave, leaving the agency with 10.
“We can’t stop with our awareness campaign because the community needs to understand what an immediate emergency situation is,” Ciotti said.
Ciotti added that caseworkers expect the number of reports they receive to rise after students return to school and can report abuse suffered over the summer to teachers. Cambria County CYS staff have responded to more than 2,100 reports this year.
Paula Eppley-Newman, executive director of Beginnings Inc. – a Johnstown child development nonprofit that works alongside CYS – told the county commissioners in April that vacancies at the county agency were then starting to impact other area agencies. She said Wednesday that the effect is ongoing and change is needed for the caseworkers.
“We’re getting overwhelmed,” Eppley-Newman said. “We’re getting more and more referrals because the courts want extra eyes on these kids.
“Well, there’s only so many volunteers to go around, and we’ve been recruiting as hard as we can to train volunteers. ... It puts an extra burden on that program. It puts an extra burden on our Parents as Teachers program.”
Eppley-Newman added that CYS staffing has been declining since 2017 and is not a new issue.
“It’s just slid so far,” she said, “and now with coming out of the pandemic and reaching out to families that have been sequestered for a couple of years, it’s just overwhelming. It’s overwhelming for all of us.”
Ciotti said that the community’s response to CYS employees and their supporters at past awareness-raising events has been positive, and he added that they plan to attend several events in the community throughout the weekend.
“The amount of support we’ve been getting from the community has been pleasantly surprising,” he said. “I think people are recognizing the type of work that we do and how difficult it is and how low the pay is and how few of us there are. The message is definitely getting out there in the community – is definitely giving the workers hope that people are noticing the state of the agency, even if it’s not necessarily reflected by the commissioners.”
