A Central City woman was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after she wrecked her SUV on a Shade Township highway, state police in Somerset said.
Melissa L. Allison, 49, was heading north on Dark Shade Drive (Route 160) when she lost control of her Nissan Xterra, crossed into the southbound travel lane and went off the road, troopers said. The SUV hit a mailbox, a fire hydrant and a large pine tree before coming to rest.
The accident happened at about 12:13 p.m. near the intersection of Dark Shade Drive and Sandplant Road, just north of Central City.
Allison was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by personnel from Northern EMS in Windber. Her injuries were described as minor. Central City volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.
