CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – A Central City teen and a Cairnbrook woman traveling in separate vehicles both suffered “serious” injuries in a two-car crash Saturday in Allegheny Township, state police said.
Investigators said the teen, who was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy, crashed into the second vehicle after crossing the center line on U.S. Route 30 between New Baltimore Road and Hawks Nest Road, east of Reels Corners.
The crash was reported at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.
Somerset County 911 officials initially reported as many as five people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with injuries. But state police confirmed four were taken by ambulance.
The youngest was a 4-year-old child who was traveling in a car seat inside a Honda Pilot.
Police said it was unknown if the child was injured, but the driver of the SUV, Christina Yanosky, 35, of Cairnbrook, sustained “suspected” serious injuries in the crash.
The injured teen faces summary careless driving and roadways laned for traffic charges, Trooper Eric Bowser wrote.
Shanksville, New Baltimore and Central City fire departments responded, while ambulance units from Somerset, Northern EMS and Berlin all were dispatched to the scene for assistance.
