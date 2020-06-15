SOMERSET – A Central City man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday to a state prison term for attempting to gun down four people, including two state troopers, in May 2019, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Justin Wade Hartman, 34, of Highland Avenue, to serve 78 to 168 months in state prison.
Hartman had earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault and one count each of weapons or implements of escape and reckless burning.
According to state police in Somerset, Hartman became upset on May 2, 2019, after finding his wife with another man. He snuck into the house to grab a .22 caliber rifle, went outside and fired multiple rounds into the house.
Hartman fled into the woods before two troopers arrived.
Hartman was yelling from the woods when firing in the direction of the troopers. No one was injured.
William Cline, Hartman's court appointed attorney, told the judge that Hartman has mental-health issues and was taking methamphetamine.
"He was really under the influence of methamphetamine," Cline said. "He recognizes his errors."
"I'm here to take responsibility for my actions," Hartman said. "I throw myself on the mercy of the court."
The judge noted that a day before the shooting incident, Hartman had set fire to his wife's 2003 Kia Rio.
He returned on May 2 and began shooting. Hartman said he didn't shoot at anybody and was getting help for his addiction to methamphetamine.
"I don't want to hurt nobody," Hartman said. "I want to do the right thing."
Hartman also tried to escape from the Somerset County Jail in June 2019 before being transported to district court in Windber for a preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, Hartman obtained two screws and spent two days digging at the wall inside his cell.
On the day of the hearing, troopers said Hartman had a razor blade in his mouth and planned to cut the leather belt to which he was handcuffed. His plan was then to throw cleaning solution into their eyes and steal the trooper's car.
"The meth made me do it argument doesn't hold much water with me," Geary said. "That's not an excuse."
The judge told Hartman that if he had shot and killed a state trooper, he would now be facing life in prison or the death penalty.
District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said after the hearing that Hartman's criminal recorded prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
"He knew he wasn't supposed to possess a gun but he did anyway," Thomas said. "Despite the defendant's assertion that he never intended to hurt anybody, it was pretty clear he could have killed somebody."
