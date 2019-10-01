EBENSBURG – A Central City man charged in connection with a DUI crash last year that sent three people to the hospital entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Cambria County court.
Dakota J. Waylonis, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault alongside his attorney, Jeffrey Miller.
Richland Township police said the two-vehicle crash happened just before midnight on June 9, 2018, in the 600 block of Eisenhower Boulevard.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Waylonis was driving a Kia Soul northbound on Eisenhower Boulevard near Krings Street when the vehicle struck a Hyundai Elantra with two people inside.
Police said they found Waylonis lying unresponsive outside the vehicle. Waylonis, along with the driver and passenger of the Hyundai, were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The driver of the Hyundai needed numerous surgeries and had one foot amputated, while a female passenger suffered a broken collarbone.
Police said they found a half bottle of whiskey inside the Kia along with suspected marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Assistant district attorney Joe Green said there is restitution exceeding $81,000 in the case.
One of the victims submitted an impact statement to President Judge Norman Krumenacker III during Tuesday’s hearing.
Waylonis was originally charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault, DUI, drug possession and several traffic summaries.
He is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 25.
