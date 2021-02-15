A Central City man was charged with home improvement fraud, accused of accepting a $600 down payment for work that was never done, authorities said.
Geistown police charged Scott Paul Dusack, 32, of Strayer Street, with theft by deception, receiving stolen property and home improvement fraud.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman on Rosewood Street entered into a contract with Dusack to build a fence on her property on Sept. 9.
The resident reportedly gave Dusack a $600 check as down payment for the project. Police allege that Dusack issued the handwritten contract representing himself as an employee of Greenblock Construction LLC.
The resident sent a text message to Dusack on Sept. 28 requesting the money be returned because no work was done, the complaint said.
Police said that Dusack agreed to refund the money but did not.
Police then spoke with the owner of Greenblock Construction by telephone. He said at no time was Dusack authorized to entered into any type of home improvement contract as a representative of the company, the complaint said.
A bench warrant was issued for Dusack's arrest.
