Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly light rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly light rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.