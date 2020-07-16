A Central City man has been charged after assaulting multiple individuals, according to Somerset State Police.
On Saturday, Grant Bereider Jr., 42, allegedly used a baseball bat to break the glass portion of a front door in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, and upon entering the residence, Bereider began pushing and shoving the homeowner, police say.
During the altercation, the victim was struck in the head and a side window was broken, police say.
Additionally, Bereider put his hand around the victim’s throat, causing the victim’s face to turn red, police said.
When a second individual attempted to intervene, Bereider allegedly pushed that person to the ground, then left the residence.
While backing out of the driveway, Bereider stuck a neighboring home, damaging a rain spout and siding, police said.
Police estimate damages to be about $400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.