A Central City man is accused of assaulting a woman Saturday at a Shade Township home.
Timothy May, 31, is accused of strangling the woman, leaving marks on her neck and face, state police said.
SKUPAKA[mdash] Patricia "Patty" L., 66, Emeigh, passed away June 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. Born December 13, 1953, in Spangler, the daughter of Thomas "Todd" and Betty (Westwood) Mullen. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Thomas Mullen, and nephew Darrin Mullen. Su…
COLEMAN[mdash] Daniel Jr., 88, of Johnstown went to be with our Lord June 20, 2020. Family and friends will be received from 10 A.M. until time of his private family Homegoing Service at noon Saturday at Moskal-Reid Funeral Home, www.moskal-reidfh.com
LYBARGER [mdash] R. George, Jr., 90, formerly of Soap Hollow, was called home May 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held 2PM Sunday, June 28 at Tire Hill Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville. In lieu of flowers, dona…
RYCHAK[mdash] Charles D., passed away unexpectedly at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. He is survived by a brother, Richard Rychak married to Karin Garrett of Lakeland, FL; and sister, Cindy Rychak, Johnstown. By request there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will take place at …
