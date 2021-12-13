CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Central City borough council gave final approval Monday to a budget that raises taxes by more than 2 mills.
And one of those mills will be dedicated toward covering the costs to run a police department in 2022.
The $289,000 budget marks only the second time in more than 20 years council raised taxes, Council President Bob Sanzo said.
This time, it’ll increase the average borough property owner’s annual tax bill by a little more than $40 a year, he said.
The last time – perhaps a decade ago – was also part of a move to raise money for emergency services, when council adopted tax for the fire department. In addition to another mill for fire and a fraction of a mill for the general fund, the increase is expected to bring in approximately $11,000 toward the part-time police department, he said.
Council has been discussing a dedicated mill for police since late summer.
The move to make it officials is the latest of several steps the board has taken toward bringing a part-time, 36- hours-a-week department to the community.
Council voted to purchase an all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger for the department in November.
Board members said they were planning to begin reviewing applications for what will likely be two officer positions – although they are planning to continue accepting resumes and narrowing down candidates through January, if necessary.
Councilman Dan Bulger said two people have already submitted applications and two others have suggested they are interested.
“I expected more. But there’s still time,” he said.
The borough is planning to pay officers $17 an hour with the possibility of increasing salaries to $18 after their initial 90 days on the job. Whoever opts to serve as officer-in-charge would receive an additional $1 per hour, the board approved Monday.
