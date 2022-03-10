CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – A grassroots group plans to add a new playground area and a mini-library to Central City’s park this summer.
And they are holding a March 19 fundraiser to help them expand the project.
Christmas in the Park, a group originally formed to decorate Central City Municipal Park for the holidays, is holding a craft fair March 19 with a goal of raising another $3,000 toward its effort to revamp the park, group member Jennifer Jarvis said.
“We’ve already raised $25,000, and our goal is to make our park as spectacular as it deserves to be,” she said Thursday.
The group already has a plan to purchase and install a jungle gym with climbing rocks for children ages 5 to 12. Encompassing a footprint of 33 feet, the playground would include several sliding boards, musical instruments and features to climb – an addition that could be installed this summer if the plan gets borough council’s final blessing, she said.
The mini-library, which would be stocked with games and books to read, swap and share, will be added within a 7-foot-tall barn-style shed behind the park’s pavilion, Jarvis said.
The group has been working with borough officials on the project for the past year, initially seeking state recreation funds to upgrade the park. But after the grant fell through, Christmas in the Park members decided to double down on local fundraising to enhance the park, she said.
That included an adult Easter egg hunt, which will return this year, and candy sales, she said.
The craft fair is just the latest fundraiser.
The event is planned at Our Lady Queen of Angels Activity Center, 738 Sunshine Ave., Central City. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it will feature more than 25 craft vendors, a basket raffle and drawings.
Gifts such as a fire pit and a stained-glass window of an angel created by Terraza Stained Glass in Central City will also be raffled off, Jarvis said.
Jarvis said the community has pulled together to raise the money needed to improve the park. Additional funds will enable the group to landscape the area, repaint and repair structures, and any other work needed to beautify the park, she said.
“It’s a great park, but it needs help,” she said. “The whole goal is to make it a lot more inviting for families, and I think we’re going to be able to do that this summer.”
