An area group is working to give a park new life.
Central City Christmas in the Park was formed in January with the idea of making Central City Municipal Park on Chestnut Street a focal point of the borough and an area for community activities.
Co-founder Jennifer Jarvis said wanting to see the park lit up during the holiday season was the catalyst for starting the group.
“I wrangled up my friend Jacqui (Haga) and asked her about the idea and we ran with it,” she said. “There’s been so much lost this year, so anything that brings a spark of happiness back is something we’d like to see.”
After receiving permission from Central City Borough Council to start the project, the group developed a plan on what they’d like to see for the park.
“We’re raising money to light up our park at Christmastime and for new playground equipment,” Jarvis said. “We also want to promote the use of the park. We want to see the park be the best it can be.”
Haga said the park also will be used to host children’s and family-themed events.
“We want to promote a sense of community and bring some pride back to the community and get different groups involved working together,” she said. “This park isn’t just ours, we want everyone to enjoy it.”
To recognize seniors graduating from Shade-Central City High School, the group lined Sunshine Avenue with planters of blue and gold flowers and lit up 24 trees – one for each 2020 graduate – in the park with blue and gold lights.
“That was all very well received,” Jarvis said.
Upcoming, the group will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the park that will feature craft and food vendors and children’s activities.
A showing of the movie “Grease” is in the works for September along with a car cruise-in.
For Halloween, they hope to have trick-or-treat in the park and a screening of the movie “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Haga said for Christmas, they are planning on lighting up trees and have an array of holiday decorations scattered throughout the park.
“We hope to grow this each year,” she said. “In years to come we hope to have activities with Santa and make it a little village.”
Those interested in donating to the project can make checks payable to Central City Christmas in the Park, c/o First Commonwealth Bank, 525 Sunshine Ave., Central City, Pa. 15926.
For more information, visit Central City Christmas in the Park Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/234357834262276.
