CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – An electrical malfunction is being blamed for Monday’s house fire on Strayer Street in Central City, authorities said.
Somerset County 911 received three calls when fire broke out at 7:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Strayer Street.
The family living there got out safely and were standing outside when fire crews arrived, Central City fire Chief Dale Russian said.
The two-story house had a finished attic where the fire started. There was fire damage to the attic, and smoke and water damage to other portions of the structure, he said.
When firefighters arrived, they stretched waterlines from a hydrant that was 100 feet from the house. The home was uninsured, Russian said.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted.
Firefighters from Windber, Scalp Level-Paint, Hooversville, Stoystown and Shanksville responded along with Northern EMS.
Patrick Buchnowski can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.