Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.