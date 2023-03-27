CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Central City Christmas in the Park will hold its adult glow in the dark egg hunt at 8 p.m. April 8 at Central City Municipal Park, 699 Chestnut St.
There will be multiple prizes with a golden-ticket winning prize valued at $500.
The event will raise funds to redo the roof in conjunction with VFW Post 7457 at the park, and complete landscaping and beautification of the Veteran's Memorial Wall.
Sponsors include Sudz & More, VFW Post 7457, Coleman Auto Body & Auto Repair and Mulchahy Funeral Home.
Cost is $20 and participants must be 21 years old.
