CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – A grassroots Central City group is spearheading an effort to revive a worn-down borough park, aiming to add new playground equipment and perhaps even a splash pad.
That group, Christmas in the Park, has already raised $13,000 toward their goal and received approval from Central City council to explore designs and to apply for a $120,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to help fund the work.
“A lot of people grew up playing in this park – but when the mine shut down in the 1980s, the money to keep it going sort of dried up,” Christmas in the Park member Jennifer Jarvis said.
The volunteer group formed in 2020 to decorate Central City Municipal Park annually for the holidays, but this year, they began expanding their focus on improving the park year-round, Jarvis said.
A public meeting was held to survey Central City residents on what they’d like to see added to the Chestnut Street park, and the response convinced the group to back a project that would serve both young and old, Jarvis said.
Ideally, that would include new playground equipment and an exercise area for older residents – and an enclosed splash park for local youths to enjoy during the summer months, Jarvis said.
A businessman with local ties told borough council earlier this month that his company would help fund the project.
Jarvis said the group is exploring every option available to make the project happen, and for now, they are taking it one step at a time.
Delaware County-based General Recreation, a water park equipment company, is going to look over the site to determine where the splash pad might fit.
Central City council has encouraged the group to explore options on the park, but members said they need to know more about how the project would be paid for before they give their final blessing.
Fundraiser underway
It will likely be several months before the group finds out if its DCNR grant is approved. But the group continues to raise funds toward its efforts, Jarvis said.
A hay bale decorating contest is returning to the community this month, enabling residents to purchase bundles of hay for $20 each to decorate for the Halloween season.
Area residents are able to cast votes for the best displays, which are showcased in front of local homes and businesses throughout the season.
Nearly 40 people have already signed up to participate, Jarvis said.
