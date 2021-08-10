CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Central City borough officials awarded $45,395 in work Monday to resurface portions of Lynn Street, River Avenue, Wood Avenue, Nelson Road and Broad Avenue, Councilman Alex Leipchack said.
Johnstown-based Quaker Sales was the lower of two bidders for the work, and borough officials said the borough will only be responsible for $36,485 of the total cost.
Lynn Street runs along the border between Central City Borough and Shade Township, and both municipalities have split the cost to maintain it in the past, Councilman Dan Bulger said. That means half of the cost for paving it – approximately $9,000 – would be covered by the township.
