SOMERSET – Just weeks after making plans to knock down a former Central City restaurant, steps are in place for the Somerset Redevelopment Authority to demolish a former apartment building alongside it.
A former Central City apartment building was approved for demolition through county blight funds, making it the fourth over the past year to be scheduled for demolition or already demolished.
Redevelopment Authority Director Steven Spochart said the restaurant property’s neighbor approached Central City Borough Council about offering to donate his building, which was already condemned.
“The borough has agreed to cover the costs of the property’s transfer,” he said. “Having the two parcels side-by-side allows the borough a much better chance of gaining interest in the site once the (remains) are gone.”
Area resident David Kimmel owns the four-unit building and is donating the property, Spochart said.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county-borough-property owner partnership is a prime example of the type of effort they hoped the Act 152 demolition program would generate.
Over the past year, three properties were approved for demolition prior to the Central City apartment building and in each case, communities helped fund the cost, the commissioners said.
The Act 152 program, which Somerset adopted, allows a county to charge an additional fee for blight removal – $10 in Somerset County’s case – for each deed and mortgage recorded.
“This is working the way we hoped it would,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
