JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The race is on to help those fighting cancer.
MaKenna Mennett, an eighth-grade student at Central Cambria Middle School, will host the 5K Run/Walk For Cancer Care on Saturday at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the race through the Ghost Town Trail to begin at 9.
Mennett said she came up with the idea for the event after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2020.
"After I saw my aunt going through all her treatments and how sick she got. it made me realize how much I wanted to help other cancer patients who are going through the same thing," the 14-year-old Ebensburg resident said.
Mennett said she used to run cross country and knows of others in the area who enjoy running, so holding a 5K seemed like a perfect way to raise funds.
"We have the trail right down the road from us, and I figured that would be a nice way to get a lot of people from the area to come out and run," she said.
Proceeds from the event will be used to start the nonprofit Cancer Smiles and also purchase items to create care packages for cancer patients.
"We will make a care package based on their needs and then we'll deliver it to them," Mennett said.
The hope is to have the Cancer Smiles Facebook page up and running by mid June where people can suggest those in need of a care package.
With local sponsors and donations, as well as 150 registered participants, Mennett has already raised $5,000 toward the startup of the nonprofit.
Registration cost is $25 and can be done the day of the race.
Awards will be given for first, second and third place in each category.
In addition, there will be giveaways and food will be available for purchase.
Deanna Mennett said she's proud of her daughter for stepping up and wanting to help others.
"It doesn't surprise me that she wants to do this," she said. "She's always been a driven girl, and she has a huge heart."
Mennett said her goal is to make the 5K an annual event, and eventually pass it on to a Central Cambria student once she graduates to ensure it continues.
"I hope to inspire anyone who wants to do something similar to this to help cancer patients," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.