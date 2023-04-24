EBENSBURG, Pa. – Students throughout Central Cambria School District sat quietly Monday in classrooms and libraries enthralled by author Katherine Applegate reading her book "Odder."
The writer spoke via video call from Las Vegas, Nevada, during the first event in the "One Book, One District" series – a first for the institution.
After completing her section, a few students finished the last chapter of the story for Applegate and others got to ask her questions.
"It's pretty cool because you don't really get to talk to authors," sophomore Julia Stock said.
Maddy Wandel, a ninth-grader, agreed, saying it was great to hear Applegate speak.
They were a few of the middle- and high-school students who sat in the VIP section at the school library – an area reserved for those who were fans of Applegate and avid readers.
Similar sections were reserved in the elementary school.
Stock said she's read Applegate's other books before and enjoys reading because she can get absorbed into a story.
Her friend Eleanor Howard, a junior, also adores reading and was pleased with Monday's event because of the question and answer section.
The One Book event is a shared reading experience for kindergarten through 12th grade learners, and after Monday the students will continue to enjoy Applegate's story in some fashion.
Teachers throughout the district have received a copy of "Odder," a book about a curious otter who is placed in a coastal wildlife rehabilitation center after an encounter with a great white shark written in free-verse.
Heather Niebauer, a Central Cambria instructional coach and One Book planning committee member, said the younger students will read the story while the older learners will be involved in other ways.
"(It's) all sort of a way to celebrating reading and literacy," she said.
Niebauer added that the goal is to get students to understand that reading is a pleasurable activity and not just something required in school.
Applegate thought the idea of sharing her story throughout every grade was a great idea.
"I'm so excited to be here and so truly honored that you're going to be reading 'Odder' together," she said. "It's just amazing."
The author told the group that when she was younger she wasn't a fan of reading and thinks if something like the One Book program was available then that may have been different.
"It's a groundbreaking journey," Central Cambria librarian Jeanene Criste said about One Book. "We're excited and hope to do it for years to come."
