EBENSBURG, Pa. – A community mural project is helping to brighten the Ebensburg area and to create lasting ties between local students and their hometown.
Central Cambria High School teacher Brian Dumm said he began the mural project last year after the “Welcome to Ebensburg” mural project was organized with help and funding from the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s Artist in Residency program, funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
“After successfully completing that project, I looked for additional partners who might be willing to fund a new mural each school year,” he said. “This year, the Ebensburg American Legion just happened to need an update to part of the exterior of their building, so I asked if they would be interested in funding this year’s mural, and they were excited by the opportunity to assist the student program in adding a second community mural to the town. We will look to do more murals in the coming years and keep the project going.”
Philip Rice, commander of Ebensburg American Legion Post 363, said that he was proud of the kids and teachers involved in the project.
“I’m so glad that our kids want to be involved in our community and have a positive impact on it,” he said.
According to Rice, about $1,000 in materials was provided by the legion.
The mural represents different aspects of the legion’s involvement in the community, including the fair, education and baseball leagues, Rice said.
One hundred students worked to create the mural, which was installed last week.
Junior Kamryn Yingling, 16, said that she enjoyed working on the project knowing that it will be in her community for a long time.
“I enjoyed knowing the artwork would be a part of the community for many years,” she said.
“I think I will always look at that fondly as something my classmates and I worked together to help create.”
Senior Kendra Templeton, 17, had similar thoughts.
“I enjoyed working on this mural because it is a memory from high school that I will keep forever,” she said. “Since the painting will be shown publicly, we worked hard to produce our best work”.
