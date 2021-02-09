Central Cambria and Somerset Area school boards approved phased return plans for secondary students at their respective meetings Monday.
Central Cambria began the new schedule Tuesday, with seniors and sixth-graders having the option of in-person education.
“Everything was good (Tuesday),” Central Cambria Superintendent Jason Moore said.
Somerset is set to bring sixth- through 12th-grade students back Friday in a hybrid model.
Central Cambria’s new plan revolves around giving additional groups of students the option for daily face-to-face instruction in two-week increments, with everyone attending March 8 – kindergarten through fifth-graders have been in-person five days per week since Jan. 4.
Learners in sixth, seventh, 11th and 12th grades will have the option of returning on Feb. 22, while those in eighth, ninth and 10th grades may attend class through a hybrid model.
Throughout this process, any student is welcome to continue hybrid or virtual education.
Moore said the hybrid model has gone well thus far and “fortunately” the district has not had any temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19 cases.
Somerset shifts
At Somerset Area, the school board unanimously approved a return proposal presented by Superintendent Krista Mathias.
“Every teacher, every administrator and every board member, especially here, wants our students back in school,” she said.
According to details released after the meeting, students will be split into groups “A” and “B.”
The first group – last names “A-L” – will engage in face-to-face instruction Friday, while the other set – last names “M-Z” – will participate in virtual education.
Beginning Tuesday, group “A” will attend in-person and continue to do so on Mondays and Tuesdays, while group “B” will go Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be used for intensive cleaning of facilities.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade started in-person education four days this week as well.
That decision was approved at the Feb. 2 school board meeting.
Somerset administrators will reevaluate educational options on a two-week basis, Mathias said.
‘Mental anguish’
Prior to Monday’s board vote, several parents shared their desires to have their students back in the classroom.
“The mental anguish these kids are going through, being on virtual ... they really need to get back in and get that personal help from the teachers, and they need to be around other kids at this point,” parent Krystal Boburchock said.
Others echoed her concern about the mental health aspect of learners and those who are falling behind or getting failing grades – some for the first time in their academic careers.
Students also joined the call for a return to face-to-face education.
Cassidy Peterson, a junior at Somerset, said going back to school would be “pretty great” because her grades are dropping and she struggles to stay on task.
“I want to assure everybody that there’s nobody on the board that thinks that virtual learning is an adequate substitution for in-person classes,” President John Barth said, “and we will do everything possible to get your students back in the classroom.”
Mathias added that the district does have mental health resources available and will be offering remediation opportunities for students who need support academically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.