EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Central Cambria School Board voted against approving the former location of Direct Value Outlet (DVO) in Jackson Township as a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone (KOEZ) during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night.
Michelle Voeghtly approached the board and explained that through the KOEZ, upgrades to the building would need to be made.
William Barbin, solicitor for both Cambria County and Jackson Township, explained that to his understanding, Voeghtly would be operating her counseling business from the upper portion of the building and that her husband, Bob, would be operating his construction company from the lower level of the building.
The KOEZ program aims to develop a community’s abandoned, unused or underutilized land and buildings into business districts.
KOEZ parcels come with specific state and local tax benefits for qualified applicants who must reapply each year and meet a series of guidelines in order to maintain occupancy.
Barbin explained that the program is typically used to bring companies into the area and not for existing companies.
Voeghtly told the school board that she intended to expand her staff to about four people with the expansion.
Barbin also explained that the KOEZ program makes employers exempt from state payroll taxes and can make them exempt from any taxes on any improvements to the building, but also holds requirements such as increasing staff within the first year.
Both Jackson Township and Cambria County approved the KOEZ, according to Barbin, but it will be unable to go into effect without all three taxing agencies approving it.
He explained that paperwork would need to be filled out and sent to the state and that it would be unable to be completed without all parties in agreement.
