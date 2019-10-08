EBENSBURG – Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has announced it will award a $20,000 grant for STEM education modules in Central Cambria School District.
Central Cambria is one of five communities receiving a grant from CPV, which operates Fairview Energy Center in Jackson Township.
According to a press release from CPV, the grants will support the implementation of a new curricular program from Project Lead The Way, which will better prepare students for career success “to benefit the local communities where CPV generates safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible power.”
Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that provides learning experiences in computer science, engineering and biomedical science for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We are excited to bring these impactful programs to our Fairview Energy Center neighbors in Johnstown,” said Gary Lambert, CPV’s CEO.
“We’re confident that our collaboration with PLTW will enrich the education of Central Cambria middle schoolers, and encourage them to explore their world. We are hopeful they see their future in the exciting and ever-changing energy industry as we focus on modernizing our power system to reduce the impacts on our environment while improving reliability.”
This grant will empower self-discovery and innovation through Project Lead The Way’s Gateway Program, which is a partnership in response to the growing demand for STEM skills in the workforce and CPV’s commitment to empowering students to develop the in-demand know-
ledge and skills necessary to thrive in an evolving world, the press release says.
“Our world is rapidly evolving, and that has serious implications for our students,” said Vince Bertram, President and CEO of Project Lead The Way. “We are proud to partner with CPV to empower students with the transportable knowledge and skills that will help them no matter what career path they choose.”
With this grant, Central Cambria Middle School will be able to launch two new STEM units for their students: one unit about energy and the environment, and a second unit of the school’s choosing. The grant money will also cover teacher training, annual fees and required classroom equipment.
“CPV Fairview has been very supportive of the Central Cambria School District’s endeavors with our STEM programs, classrooms and more,” said Superintendent Jason Moore. “We, personally, want to thank CPV Fairview for all of their support and continued opportunities. Together, we can create many different pathways for our students.”
Without the grant, the course could not be offered to eighth-grade students, said Assistant Superintendent Tricia Murin.
“This course is going to assist our students with real-life and hands-on experiences,” she said.
