EBENSBURG – Dozens of smiling children from around the area flocked to the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg on Thursday to rifle through the free books available as part of Central Cambria School District’s annual Summer Book Mobile program.
“I think that it’s great that the bookmobile goes to multiple places at different times so more kids can take advantage of this opportunity,” said Tiffany DeStefano, who brought her sons, Corbin, 7, and Emmett, 3, to the bookmobile’s last stop of the day.
The red district van began its rounds at 10 a.m. at the Colver playground, then went to Revloc Park at 11 a.m., stopped by the Jackson Senior Center the following hour and completed the trip in Ebensburg at 1 p.m.
“I’m very happy with the response,” Central Cambria social worker Wendy Mikolich said. She organizes the event, which began in 2019 with a First Book grant.
“I’m so glad to see so many kids involved,” she said.
Before taking their pick of as many books as they wanted, children and their parents gathered under a pavilion to listen to Jackie Myers, Central Cambria’s K-12 literacy coach and former Pitt-Johnstown professor, read “Bear’s Loose Tooth.” Each attendee received a copy to take home.
The learning activity was one of several scheduled for each of the trips that began in June and will end in August.
“It gives the kids something to do, obviously in the summer, to keep up interest in learning,” Mikolich said.
After the activity, the students were guided to boxes overflowing with books ranging from Hello Kitty titles and “Wildlife Notes” to “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Thomas and Friends.” Books such as “The Maze Runner,” “The Outsiders” and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” are also kept in the van for older readers.
Corbin was on the lookout for chapter books because of their longer format. He said he likes that style because it allows him to read for longer periods of time, adding that he can usually read a book in one day and often does.
Although its stops take place within Central Cambria’s boundaries, the bookmobile is open to anyone. Jennifer Raptosh and her children made the trip from Forest Hills to survey the available stories. They were also there because of their friendship with Myers.
“It’s wonderful for the community,” Raptosh said about the bookmobile. “We need this.”
Her second-grade son, Joseph, said he enjoys reading, especially out loud to his family, and was excited to add “Bear’s Loose Tooth” to his collection.
The bookmobile will stop in Colver, Revloc, Jackson Township and Ebensburg again at the same times July 27 and Aug. 17.
