For the first time in nearly 20 years, a Central Cambria senior has been named a National Merit Scholar semifinalist.
Gabriella Gibson is the only student in Cambria County to receive the designation this year and achieved it by scoring in the top 1% out of 1.5 million students in the country on the PSAT during her junior year.
“I was pretty happy to learn about the news,” Gibson said.
The last Central Cambria student to be a semifinalist was Craig Riegelnegg in 2002 – he was a finalist as well.
Gibson is president of both the student council and National Honor Society, and ranked first in her class.
She said her future goal is to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study business economics and public policy.
Gibson has applied to the early admission program at the school and will find out if she is accepted in December.
If she doesn’t get in to her “dream school,” Gibson said she’ll be happy as long as she ends up somewhere that will grow her academic interests and her curiosity can thrive.
Gibson also was named in the 2021 College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program along with three of her peers.
Students gain this recognition by scoring a minimum on the PSAT, having a cumulative 3.5 or higher GPA by the middle of their junior year and identify as either African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
The four students were honored during a special ceremony at Central Cambria High School Tuesday.
Jacob Garrity, Gibson, Corey Roberts and Orazio Thomas were presented with certificates for their accomplishment by Principal Christopher Santini.
“It’s great to have a chance to highlight academic achievements of the students,” Santini said.
The event was kept small due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the students’ parents were invited as were several elected officials.
Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky and Scott Hunt presented the students with certificates for their achievement as did state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor.
“It means a lot of be recognized,” Roberts said.
Thomas, Roberts and Gibson echoed his sentiment.
Santini considers the students’ accomplishments a testament to the school “across the board” and how leaders and staff have tried to raise the bar in the district.
“All four of these kids are extremely bright,” he said.
Gibson’s parents, Amy and Brian, were thrilled to see their daughter acknowledged for her accomplishments.
“Education has always been a main focus of our entire lives,” Amy Gibson said.
She and her husband are both teachers and have two sons that were valedictorians of their class at Central Cambria and attend the University of Pennsylvania.
Brian Gibson described his daughter as a “hard worker” and “humble young woman.”
That humility is a characteristic found in his other children, he said, and something he is “most proud” of as a parent.
The Gibsons commended Central Cambria for providing a quality education to their children, and Gabriella Gibson said her teachers were “a big part” of her success.
“(The teachers) have adapted their curriculum to teach many new AP courses in the past two years to improve the rigor she is exposed to during the school day, they spend countless hours coaching and advising her in extra-curricular activities and they have worked tirelessly to convert to a virtual teaching environment to ensure her education does not suffer during this pandemic,” Amy Gibson said. “Gabriella’s success is truly their success as well.”
