The Central Cambria Education Foundation announced the organization's first scholarship endowment.
Thanks to a donation from the children of Donald and Grace Lane, an annual $1,000 grant in the couple's name will be awarded to a graduating senior who attended Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School and will continue technical training beyond high school.
"As a former vocational student myself, I would like to thank the Lanes for emphasizing the importance of the skilled trades and of vocational education in general," Superintendent Jason Moore said in a release. "It is absolutely vital for our nation's economy and for our local economy to have a highly skilled workforce. We need to debunk the myth that a four-year degree is the only path to a middle-class income."
Donald Lane earned a degree in civil engineering from Penn State University and ran a land surveying business from his home in Cambria Township for more than 40 years.
He also taught at the Greater Johnstown Vocational Technical School and worked for L.R. Kimball and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
All seven of his children are graduates of the Central Cambria School District.
Those interested in contributing to the Lane scholarship or establishing their own should contact the foundation at 814-472-8870, ext. 1900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.