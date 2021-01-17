The Center for Metal Arts, located at the old Cambria Iron Works, is both an active forge and a museum of sorts that celebrates Johnstown’s steelmaking heritage.
Anybody interested in learning about those two aspects of the facility will be able to do so by taking tours on four upcoming dates – Jan. 28, Feb. 17, March 18 and April 8, beginning at noon.
Visitors will first go to the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center to see the “A Steelworker’s Story” exhibit and watch the film “The Mystery of Steel,” both of which provide information about local steelmaking. Later, at the center, guests will watch a 20-minute blacksmithing demonstration and tour the classroom area and the blacksmith shop that is home to a 10-ton industrial hammer, owned by the Smithsonian Institution.
Updates about improvements planned for the Center for Metal Arts Campus will be given.
“Ever since I saw the place, it quickly became just as much about celebrating the heritage of the city,” Patrick Quinn, executive director at the Center for Metal Arts, said. “It just coupled so nicely with the craft of forging. That’s what made CMA and Johnstown such a good fit.”
The center, which was founded in early 2017, has held tours in the past.
“All of the reactions are super positive,” Quinn said. “People are really excited to see that the buildings are being used and also that they’re being used in a manner that closely aligns with what their original intended use was for, and that we are so excited about the heritage of Johnstown and stuff like that. It seems to resonate really well with everybody.”
Richard Burkert, president of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which is headquartered in the Discovery Center, is enthusiastic about the expanded role he expects the Center for Metal Arts to play in promoting the city’s history.
“I think the real boost to tourism is going to come in the future,” Burkert said. “I appreciate the extent to which everyone at CMA recognizes that this is a real asset for tourism. The effort in tourism is you create compelling experiences. We’ve got a couple – ride on the Inclined Plane, you get to see an Academy Award-winning film (“The Johnstown Flood”) at the Johnstown Flood Museum.
“If you can let people see hand forging, industrial forging, hot metal being worked and turned into a useful product, there are very few places you can go to see that.”
Tickets for the tours can be purchased at jaha.org. The cost is $20.
Each tour is limited to 25 guests in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
