Cambria County lost more residents from 2010 to 2019 than any other county in Pennsylvania except one, according to estimates released on Thursday by the United States Census Bureau.
The county had an estimated 13,503 more residents on April 1, 2010, than it did on July 1, 2019, according to spreadsheets published by the Census Bureau. Only Westmoreland County lost more residents in the same time period – it had an estimated 365,071 residents in 2010 and an estimated 348,899 residents in 2019, a drop of 16,172.
Cambria County also ranked second by percentage of population lost; it had an estimated 143,695 residents on April 1, 2010, and an estimated 130,192 residents on July 1, 2019, meaning that it lost 9.4% of its population. That figure put it ahead of only tiny Cameron County in rural north-central Pennsylvania, which lost 12.5% of its population in the same time period to maintain its position as the state’s least populous county.
The Census Bureau estimated that about two-thirds of Cambria County’s population drop could be attributed to migration out of the county. 8,837 more people moved out of the county than moved in between 2010 and 2019, according to the spreadsheets.
The remaining one-third of the drop was attributed to natural decrease – Cambria County had an estimated 12,304 births and 17,012 deaths in the relevant time period, meaning that it lost a net 4,708 residents that way. (The Census Bureau noted that the figures for each county also include a small “residual,” representing the change in population that cannot be attributed to any specific demographic component.)
Ranking third through fifth after Cameron and Cambria in population loss by percentages were Venango (-7.9%), Susquehanna (-6.9%) and McKean (-6.5%), according to a summary of the data compiled by Penn State Harrisburg’s Pennsylvania State Data Center.
By contrast, the five fastest-growing counties by percentages were Cumberland (+7.6%), Lebanon (+6.1%), Lehigh (+5.6%), Centre (+5.4%) and Chester (+5.2%).
In terms of raw numbers, the five fastest-growing counties were all in the southeastern corner of the state: Philadelphia (+58,052), Montgomery (+31,075), Lancaster (+26,281), Chester (+25,856) and Lehigh (+19,643).
On the other end of the spectrum, the five biggest losers by raw numbers were all in the western half of the state. Westmoreland and Cambria were joined in that category by Erie (-10,856), Fayette (-7,327) and Allegheny (-7,258).
The state as a whole had an estimated 12,801,989 residents on July 1, 2019, up from 12,702,868 on April 1, 2010, meaning that it gained an estimated 99,121 residents (+0.8%).
Somerset County lost an estimated 4,284 residents (-5.5%) in the relevant time period, dropping from 77,731 to 73,447. Bedford County lost an estimated 1,888 residents (-3.8%), dropping from 49,776 to 47,888.
Links to the spreadsheets containing the relevant data can be found online at www.census.gov/data/datasets/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-counties-total.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.