Say hello to 2020 at a citywide, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve event that will provide family-friendly activities.
Celebration Johnstown will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in Central Park and throughout the downtown area.
The free event will feature musical entertainment, children’s activities, horse-drawn carriage rides, food and beverages, animated Christmas displays and fireworks.
Bands will play jazz, oldies, classic rock, folk, polka, indie, Irish, Americana and feel-good music.
Children’s entertainment will include a magician, African and Irish dancing, face painting, clowns, storytelling and crafts, and special character appearances.
New Year’s Eve visitors can travel to Christmases past by viewing animated displays from Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial at Main and Franklin streets.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the Christmas tree in Central Park will feature its animated light show throughout the evening.
Theresa Subich, a co-chairwoman of Celebration Johnstown, said the event is in its 11th year and continues to attract large crowds.
“We have people who have been coming since the beginning and we see new people coming and bringing their kids,” she said. “We estimate about 2,000 to 3,000 people attended last year, and with the Christmas tree in the park these past few years, it draws even more of a crowd.”
Entertainment venues will be located at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St.; First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.; St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St.; and Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at most venues.
Carriage rides will be provided until 10 p.m. by Misty Haven Carriage Rides, of Davidsville, for a nominal fee.
Loading and unloading will take place on Franklin and Locust streets.
The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m. from Prospect Hill.
“The fireworks are very popular and a great way to celebrate the upcoming new year,” Subich said. “The best place to see the fireworks is the corner of Franklin and Locust streets right near the post office.”
Subich said Celebration Johnstown has become a tradition many in the community look forward to each year.
“This is a family-oriented event with kids’ activities, and that’s something not a lot of other New Year’s Eve events have,” she said.
“People have made this a part of their New Year’s Eve evening, and there really is something for everybody to enjoy at the event.”
For those wanting to keep the party going, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday at Bulldog Arena, 420 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Jayne Korenoski, board secretary with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, said last year they had a couple hundred people attend, and organizers are anticipating a larger crowd this year.
“We wanted to create an add-on to Celebration Johnstown, and we’re getting a new crowd of people who didn’t really have any plans and those who decided they wanted to do a change for New Year’s Eve,” she said. “Anyone is welcome to our event. You don’t have to be 21 to attend.”
DJ Hock will entertain partygoers.
Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be decorated if people so desire.
In addition, attendees are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages and snacks for their tables.
There also will be New Year’s food available for purchase.
Noisemakers, beads and party hats will be provided.
The DJ will take a break around 11:50 p.m., and people can make their way out to the Christmas tree in Central Park to ring in 2020 with a countdown video on the AmeriServ Financial building.
“We have New Year’s songs synched into the tree, and at midnight, it’ll play ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ ” Korenoski said.
Music will continue until 1 a.m. at Bulldog Arena.
Korenoski said the celebration is a perfect time to check out the Christmas tree for those who haven’t had a chance to experience it this holiday season.
“For people who haven’t been down, this is a great chance to see it and it will be playing its regular songs throughout the night,” she said.
“It’s a great time to come downtown and party and celebrate with us.”
There is no admission fee, but a $5 donation is suggested to benefit Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership programming.
