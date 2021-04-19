To celebrate World Tai Chi Day on Saturday, a local instructor will hold a tai chi class at Greenhouse Park in Conemaugh Township.
Tai chi instructor Gary Johnson will lead the exercise class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
People in hundreds of cities in more than 70 nations celebrate World Tai Chi Day the last Saturday in April.
The Harvard Health Publication has called tai chi “Medication in Motion,” boosting immunity, reducing stress, easing joint pain and increasing balance.
The worldwide event brings together practitioners and those interested in learning more about the “exercise art.”
Dress for the weather and bring a bottle of water.
For more information, contact Gary Johnson at 814-242-4035 or Susanne Bargel at 814-410-2780.
