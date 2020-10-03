SEWARD – Father William “Willie” Lechnar, parish priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Seward, blessed parishioners’ and community members’ pets and livestock Saturday afternoon in the run-up to the feast day of the Roman Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals.
“On a beautiful day, what better way to celebrate the gift of creation?” the priest said.
Lechnar said the ceremony, held in the church’s parking lot, was timed to roughly coincide with Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. Among the many stories told about the saint’s life are those celebrating his love of animals. According to tradition, he once preached a sermon to a flock of birds, and on another occasion tamed a wolf that had been terrorizing the inhabitants of a small Italian village.
“For centuries,” Lechnar said, “since he lived, people have blessed animals around the time of his feast day, and so I figured, ‘Well, you know, we’ll bring this tradition.’ You never know what animals you’re going to have. … People are very connected to their pets, and this is a great way for people to see the giftedness of God in their homes, on their pastures, in their coops, whatever.”
Lechnar read a blessing that was occasionally drowned out by barking, then sprinkled holy water on about a dozen pet dogs, a single cat, his own four chickens and “CJ,” a 2 1/2-month-old male calf owned by Clarence “Bud” Dillon, of Shelocta.
The ceremony also included a reading of the Book of Genesis’ account of the fifth day of creation, when God said, “Let the water teem with the abundance of living creatures, and on the earth let birds fly beneath the dome of the sky.”
The priest called it “a nod from God” that the blessing ceremony was held directly after the funeral Mass of Indiana veterinarian Dr. Debbie Conklin, who died Sept. 22. He said Conklin “loved animals, all creatures great and small, and I think she would have loved to know that, right after her funeral, we’re blessing pets.”
Lechnar said he will bless pets and shelter animals at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Four Footed Friends animal shelter, 220 Beck Rd., Indiana.
