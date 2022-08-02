SOMERSET, Pa. – Three Somerset County communities could learn as soon as next month whether they qualify for millions in COVID-19 relief funds to address sidewalk and public water issues.
Two weeks after receiving approval to apply for the funds, Somerset County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steven Spochart said the application process has been fast-tracked to award funds this fall.
Only projects that are “shovel-ready” fit the bill, he said, and if all goes well, that’ll be a good thing for Draketown, Garrett and Hooversville.
“There’s a (Community Development Block Grant) requirement that 80% of the funding must be spent for each project by June 2023 ... so these projects basically have to be ready to go,” he said.
Spochart updated the Somerset County commissioners and got their approval to amend the county’s application, which was due this week.
The modified application raises the grant request for Draketown’s water project from $1.4 million to $1.5 million. It also raised Garrett Borough’s Walker Street sidewalk improvement project request by $150,000, to $2.15 million. The Hooversville funding request remains unchanged at $1.8 million.
“The Draketown project is already bid out. We just need more money,” Spochart said.
He cited rising material costs due to supply shortages for the larger grant requests.
Hooversville’s water project coincides with a separate effort to address quality and reliability issues by connecting the borough with the Conemaugh Township Municipal Authority system. The Redevelopment Authority is seeking CDBG funds to replace 4,000 feet of waterline along Lohr and Main streets and Maple Avenue.
Some of Draketown’s water lines date back to the 19th century and, despite modern treatment, are causing elevated levels of manganese, Spochart said. Meanwhile, Garrett’s project was designed to provide a safer, more walkable path to the popular Great Allegheny Passage trail.
“It’s about encouraging healthier lifestyles ... and increasing local use of the trail,” he said.
Commissioners: UPMC’s mind made up on Somerset hospice’s shutdown
The Somerset County commissioners said they met with UPMC officials and several frustrated employees on Monday to discuss UPMC’s decision to end inpatient care at Somerset’s In Touch Hospice House, effective this week.
The decision drew ire from many hospice staff and supporters – and county officials said they understand the move is “very personal” and emotional for those affected.
But the UPMC officials made it clear that the decision is final due to financial challenges and reduced demand, the commissioners said.
While the commissioners are sorry to see the hospice’s closure, the changes in the market for hospice care are part of a national trend “well beyond our control and jurisdiction,” commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
The county has no authority over UPMC or the building it operates, they added.
They said they encouraged hospital officials last month to meet with concerned employees and were pleased to see that occur this week, allowing UPMC administrators to explain their rationale face to face.
Hospital officials have stressed to the public that inpatient hospice care won’t go away and will remain available at UPMC Somerset and skilled nursing facilities for those who do not choose to receive that care at home.
UPMC officials have also said they are working to expand 24/7 home hospice care, the most preferred choice in recent years.
“Unfortunately, there’s just not that demand for separate, in-house hospice care anymore,” Dawson said.
The commissioners said they are confident UPMC officials will continue to communicate with the public about new hospice offerings as they move forward.
