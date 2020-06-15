EBENSBURG – Community Development Block Grant funding will be spent this year on repairs to sidewalks in Dale Borough, upgrades to streets and sewer lines in Franklin Borough and paving of streets in Adams Township, among other projects.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, outlined the upcoming projects during Thursday’s meeting of the authority.
The Dale Borough project will see repairs completed on a section of crumbling sidewalk in front of the Martha & Mary House homeless shelter, 899 Bedford St., Daly said The Franklin Borough project is a part of the borough’s overall sewer project.
The Adams Township project will include repaving of Villa Road and Brookside Drive, in the village of Elton.
The projects in Dale Borough and Franklin Borough will be advertised for bidding soon, and those bids are expected to be opened during the Redevelopment Authority’s next meeting in July, Daly said.
Bids for the Adams Township project are expected to be opened in August. All three projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.
