EBENSBURG, Pa. – Soon there will be a new way to utilize the Ghost Town Trail.
Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, announced at the authority’s monthly meeting that the authority and Young Peoples Community Center had teamed up for a grant application through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and had received $6,500 to form a ski rental program at the center near the Ghost Town Trail’s Ebensburg trailhead similar to the bike rental program that is currently in place.
Lusk said that she has been working with the owner of Ski Den in Richland Township, who is hoping to get the equipment by December.
“We hope to get some of the equipment needed, if not all of it,” she said.
According to Lusk, the equipment will include 10 pairs of skis, 25 sets of boots and 25 sets of poles because different sizes are needed depending on height and weight.
She added that there are currently some supply chain issues, but the owner seemed confident that they would get a majority of the equipment they were looking for.
“We’re hopeful to have it sometime this winter. I don’t know if it will be December or if it will be February. But we’re going to push it, if we get the stuff, that we’re going to be ready to roll with it,” Lusk said.
She added that Dirk Johnson, Ebensburg Borough recreation director, is already working to order shelves and prepare for the equipment. He has been working with volunteers who were previously ski instructors that are interested in holding clinics.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Lusk said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while. It’s a fantastic way for people to use the trail all year.”
