EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation District is hosting an educational showcase at the American Legion County Fair in Ebensburg from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.
Every day will offer a different presenter and interactive displays, as well as educational presentations. Those range from Critter Connections, electrical line experiences with REA Energy, the Penn State Master Gardeners and more.
Additionally, artist Helen Barlick will lead a wildflower painting class on Sept. 9 that requires prior registration, which can be done by calling 814-472-2120 or emailing shhall@co.cambria.pa.us. The deadline to register is Aug. 26.
For a full schedule of programs, visit the county conservation district's Facebook page.
