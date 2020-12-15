Vince Golden hasn’t seen his former student, Johnstown police Officer Brian Stevens, in nearly 30 years, but when he read the news about Stevens’s K-9 partner, Titan, passing he wanted to help out.
From now until the end of the year, Golden, of Innovative Extracts outside of Portage, is contributing 10% of all gross sales from the business to the GoFundMe effort, Fallen Johnstown Police Department K-9: Titan, organized by Hindman Funeral Homes.
“It’s a nice thing at a bad time,” Stevens said.
Innovative Extracts is a store that specializes in processing and sale of full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) products run by Golden’s son, Andy, and his business partner Matt Sinosky.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back,” Sinosky said.
The veteran-owned business has been involved in several fundraising endeavors since its inception in May 2019.
Andy Golden said that’s because their business wouldn’t exist without the community, so they want to help out whenever possible.
Stevens visited Innovative Extracts Tuesday to catch up with his old instructor.
The two, along with Andy Golden and Sinosky, discussed police work, K-9 training and the CBD business.
Vince Golden said Stevens was a good student, and it was pupils such as him that kept the educator in the profession for three decades.
Golden taught at Greater Johnstown School District for a number of years and had Stevens for power mechanics.
Knowing that his former instructor not only remembered him but wanted to help out during a trying time meant a lot to Stevens.
He said it was a testament to the bond between a student and teacher and that it shows “there’s still good in this world.”
“It’s amazing,” he added.
Since Titan’s passing, Stevens said several individuals have reached out to support him and his family – his dining room table is full of cards and letters.
Titan served with the Johnstown Police Department for six years and died in the line of duty Nov. 22 while searching a dark, five-story building in the Woodvale neighborhood for at-large suspects.
The dog went into an area thought to be a room that turned out to be an elevator shaft and fell four stories.
Stevens said losing his partner has been a “terrible” experience for his family.
To purchase items from Innovative Extracts and support this endeavor, visit www.ie-cbd.com or stop by the store at 1146 Munster Road from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Since the GoFundMe campaign began Nov. 24, $6,900 of the $10,000 goal has been raised in honor of Titan.
All contributions will be given to the Johnstown Police Department to support the training of future K-9 units.
